Matches announced for upcoming MPW events

Millennium Pro Wrestling has announced several matches for their upcoming weekly events at the Millennium Wrestling Academy, located at Boulderdash SFV in Chatsworth, CA, featuring the Ray Rosas Open Challenge Series and a title match on October 25th.

Tomorrow night, October 18th, MPW presents Spark The Flames at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA. Then on October 25th, MPW presents another one of their weekly Friday night events at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA.

Scheduled to take place tomorrow night will be a grudge match between Chuck Mercer and Jax Cannon. The match was built up at MPW’s The Land of Opportunity event last Friday when Mercer issued a challenge to Cannon after Mercer ran out to save Cannon’s opponent that night, Frankie Frank, from a post-match assault by Cannon. This will be a continuation of an ongoing feud between the two. It will also be a rematch of their “Last Man Standing” match at MPW’s “Kings of Xtreme 2000” event on October 4th where Mercer defeated Cannon.

Also announced for tomorrow night, Danny Divine will have a face-to-face confrontation with Bulletproof. This will be the continuation of a recent storyline that has seen Bulletproof attack Divine during matches on two consecutive MPW events. Bulletproof first attacked Divine on October 4th as Divine was taking part in a “King of Xtreme 2000” match. At last week’s MPW event, Bulletproof attacked Divine again as Divine and his Millennials stablemate Daniel Moon were defending the MPW Tag Team titles.

In the second match of the Ray Rosas Open Challenge series, Ray Rosas will go up against Arizona-based performer E.J. Sparks. Sparks is a regular on the United Wrestling Network program Championship Wrestling From Arizona, where he is a three-time Arizona State Champion. He has also appeared on the United Wrestling Network program Championship Wrestling From Hollywood. This match will be the second in Ray Rosas’ Open Challenge series.

On October 5th, Rosas announced the concept on social media and offered pro wrestlers the opportunity to have a match with him at one of MPW’s weekly Friday night events. Rosas’ first match in his open challenge series took place at last week’s MPW event where he defeated Remi Morgan. The Ray Rosas Open Challenge series will be taking place on MPW’s remaining weekly Friday night events in 2019.

On October 25th, the Ray Rosas Open Challenge Series will continue when he goes up against San Diego-based performer Hunter Freeman. In the past, Freeman regularly performed on events promoted by SoCal Pro Wrestling. During his time with the promotion, Freeman held the SoCal Pro Heavyweight title and was a co-holder of the promotion’s tag team titles. Freeman currently performs in Ground Zero and has been working with B-Boy at the Level Up Pro Wrestling School. Freeman has also made appearances in various SoCal promotions such as AWS, EWF, VWE, and Baja Stars USA to name a few.

Also scheduled for October 25th, current MPW Champion Diego Valens will defend the MPW Championship against recent Ring of Honor signee Tyler Bateman. This will be Valens’ third defense of the title since becoming champion on September 6th, 2019 when he defeated the previous champion Chuck Mercer in a title vs. title match that saw Valens also defend the MPW National Championship. The match will also be one of Tyler Bateman’s final appearances on the independent wrestling scene before he starts with Ring of Honor.

MPW’s Spark The Flames takes place tomorrow night at 7:00 PM in Chatsworth, CA at the Millennium Wrestling Academy. Spark The Flames will also feature MPW Champion Diego Valens, the new MPW Tag Team Champions The Midnight Snacks (“Sweet” Robin Shaw & The Great Zumba), Frankie Frank, Dr. Phil Goode, and more. Tickets are $12 for Adults, $6 for Kids.

MPW’s October 25th event will also take place at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA. Stay tuned for more information.

The Millennium Wrestling Academy is located at Boulderdash SFV, 19801 Nordhoff Pl #110, Chatsworth, CA 91311.