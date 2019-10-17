Bar Wrestling announces matches for their Halloween night event

Bar Wrestling has announced the matches for its next event, Something Wicked This Way Comes, taking place on Halloween night in Baldwin Park, CA. The event will feature six-matches, with the entire show consisting solely of intergender matches.

The main event will feature Joey Ryan facing Addy Starr, who will be making her California debut, in a barefoot LEGO match. This will be the first time a barefoot LEGO match has taken place in Southern California.

Priscilla Kelly and Orange Cassidy will be meeting for the first time in a singles match at Something Wicked This Way Comes. They have previously met once prior in a triple-threat that featured Marko Stunt at a Suburban Fight event in Las Vegas, NV.

Another first-time match at Something Wicked This Way Comes is Brian Cage versus Kris Statlander. This will also be the Bar Wrestling debut for Statlander.

Jake Atlas and Dom Kubrick will be facing Team Sea Stars (Delmi Exo and Ashley Vox) in their California return. Team Sea Stars last appeared at Bar Wrestling in June, defeating PPRay. Both teams announced on social media that they would be wearing costumes for this match in the spirit of Halloween.

Tyler Bateman will be making his last independent wrestling appearance before going exclusive with Ring of Honor at the event. He will be teaming with Andy Brown to face Ruby Raze and Nicole Savoy. Bateman has been a major part of the Southern California independent wrestling scene for the last decade, including winning the 2016 Southern California Wrestler of the Year award.

Rounding out the show will be Watts, BHK, and Russ Taylor versus Christina Von Eerie, Katarina Leigh, and Heather Monroe.

Here is the complete lineup for Bar Wrestling’s Something Wicked This Way Comes:

Joey Ryan vs. Addy Starr in a barefoot LEGO match

Priscilla Kelly vs. Orange Cassidy

Brian Cage vs. Kris Statlander

Jake Atlas & Dom Kubrick vs. Team Sea Stars

Tyler Bateman & Andy Brown vs. Ruby Raze & Nicole Savoy

Watts, BHK, & Russ Taylor vs. Christina Von Eerie, Katarina Leigh, & Heather Monroe

Something Wicked This Way Comes will be taking place at American Legion Post 241 in Baldwin Park, CA on October 31, 2019. Tickets are on sale now and cost $25.00 for pre-sale and $40.00 at the door. Bell time is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. Like all Bar Wrestling events in Baldwin Park, this event is standing room only.