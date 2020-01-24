Bar Wrestling – 23 January 2020 – Results

The team of Ray Rosas, Andy Brown, Heather Monroe, and Dom Kubrick defeated Jimmy Lloyd, Mance Warner, Gringo Loco, and Nick Gage in the main event of Bar Wrestling’s January 23 event in Baldwin Park, CA. Click for full results.

Bar Wrestling

Bar Wrestling 52: Bar Wrestling vs. GCW

January 23, 2020

American Legion Post 241

Baldwin Park, CA

RockNES Monsters (Yuma & BHK0 over Eli Everfly & Tony Deppen.

Chris Bey over Blake Christian.

Rickey Shane Page over Watts.

EFFY & Chris Dickinson over Taya Valkyrie & Joey Ryan.

David Starr over Rust Taylor.

Ray Rosas, Andy Brown, Heather Monroe, & Dom Kubrick over Jimmy Lloyd, Mance Warner, Gringo Loco, & Nick Gage.