Bar Wrestling announces lineup for Two Sweet on June 27 in Baldwin Park

Bar Wrestling has announced the lineup for their second-anniversary show, titled Two Sweet, on June 27, 2019, in Baldwin Park, CA. This will be the thirty-eighth event in the promotion’s history since debuting on June 8, 2017.

Two Sweet is set to be headlined by the Bar Wrestling return of Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix. Penta El Zero M actually took part in the first match in Bar Wrestling’s history on June 8, 2017, when he was defeated by Brian Cage. This will be the fifth Bar Wrestling appearance for both Penta El Zero and Rey Fenix.

Shawn Spears will be making his Bar Wrestling debut at Two Sweet. Formerly Tye Dillinger in WWE, it was announced earlier today that Spears has signed with All Elite Wrestling. This will be Spears’ first independent wrestling appearance in Southern California since he appeared for Championship Wrestling from Hollywood in 2011. His last WWE appearance in the region was in June 2018.

Returning to Bar Wrestling at Two Sweet will be David Arquette and Ricky Starks. Both wrestlers will be making their second Bar Wrestling appearance. Arquette last appeared on May 8, 2019, in a loss to Jungle Boy in an emotional match. Starks’ return will be only his second Southern California appearance, having last appeared November 9, 2017, when he teamed with Aaron Solow in a losing effort against The Worlds Cutest Tag Team.

Also scheduled to appear at Two Sweet are Joey Ryan, Los Luchas, PPRay, Watts, RockNES Monsters, Luchasaurus, Jake Atlas, Jungle Boy, Heather Monroe, DoomFly, and RJ City, who will be making his Bar Wrestling debut.

No matches have been announced.

Bar Wrestling was founded by Joey Ryan based on DDT Pro Wrestling in Japan’s Tavern Wrestling. The shows feature a standing room only, concert type atmosphere with a full bar.

The promotion held their first show on June 8, 2017, at American Legion Post 241 in Baldwin Park and ran monthly at the venue for the promotion’s first year. Bar Wrestling quickly became one of the more popular promotions in the region, selling out the majority of its shows and finishing second for the 2018 Southern California Promotion of the Year Award. In July 2018, the promotion began adding a second show a month at the Bootleg Theater in Los Angeles (with an occasional show at Club 1720 in Los Angeles as well).

Bar Wrestling’s Two Sweet will be taking place at American Legion Post 241 in Baldwin Park, CA with a scheduled bell time of 9:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at Brown Paper Tickets for $25.00 in advance or $40.00 at the door.