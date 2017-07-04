Bar Wrestling – 04 July 2017 – Quick Results

Boone the Bounty Hunter and Willie Mack defeated Rocky Romero and Super Panda in the main event of Bar Wrestling’s Fourth of July Show in Baldwin Park. Click for full results.

American Legion Post #241

Baldwin Park, CA

Killer Baes (Heather Monroe & Laura James) over Taya Valkyrie & LuchaSaurus via double-team facebuster on Taya

Yoshitatsu over Kikutaro via pedigree followed by top rope spin kick

Shayna Baszler over Hot Young Briley via armbar

Cody Rhodes & Joey Ryan over PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas) via Beautiful Disaster into a penis flip

Joey Ryan over Laura James to win the DDT Pro Ironman title

Brian Cage over Kevin Kross via discus lariat

Willie Mack & Boone the Bounty Hunter [John Hennigan] over Rocky Romero & Super Panda via 3D

Notes:

The next Bar Wrestling show will be August 17th and will feature Tommy Dreamer.