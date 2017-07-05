More names announced for the 2017 Battle of Los Angeles

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla have announced the next three participants in the 2017 Battle of Los Angeles tournament on September September 1st, 2nd, and 3rd.

Jeff Cobb

This will be Cobb’s second entry into the Battle of Los Angeles tournament. Cobb made his first tournament appearance in 2016, where he lost to Ricochet in the first round. Since the loss, Cobb has been 7-0 in PWG in both singles and tag team competition. Cobb has recently gained singles victories over Keith Lee in April, and Trent? in June.

Trevor Lee

The 2017 Battle of Los Angeles will be Trevor Lee’s fourth appearance in the tournament. Lee made his first Battle of Los Angeles appearance in 2014, where he reached the semi-finals. In 2016, Lee was able to advance to the finals of tournament losing to Marty Scurll. Earlier in the year, Lee defeated Cody Rhodes, but been on a three match losing streak.

Flash Morgan Webster

The 2017 Battle of Los Angeles will be Flash Morgan Webster’s first tournament appearance and his debut for Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. Flash Morgan Webster has performed in promotions such as PROGRESS Wrestling, ICW, and ATTACK Pro Wrestling. In 2016, Flash Morgan Webster was defeated by PWG World Champion Zack Sabre, Jr. in a qualifying match for the WWE Cruiserweight Classic.

The 2017 Battle of Los Angeles takes place on September 1st, 2nd, and 3rd.

