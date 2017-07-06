SoCal News & Notes 07/06/2017

Today’s SoCal News & Notes we have updates on Jervis Cottonbelly, New Japan Pro Wrestling, PCW, Bar Wrestling, AWS, FIST, CWFH, Mav Pro, and SCWA. Click for today’s update.

As first reported by PWinsider.com, the promotion Chikara has filed a trademark registration on the name Jervis Cottonbelly. While the current Jervis Cottonbelly, which is performed by Kevin Kondron, is clearly the version of the character that most people would associate with the role and made the character what it is, the character was created in the Chikara promotion and played by other wrestlers before Kondron. Chikara has not made any public statements on the trademark filing yet and Jervis advised us that he will not be commenting publicly at this time.

Jervis Cottonbelly is a regular part of Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, and finished 5th in the 2016 Southern California tag-team of the year award voting as part of Friendship Express with Hobo. He has also been working as a character development trainer at Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy and has been getting a lot of praise from wrestlers who have taken his class.

Purolove.com’s STRIGGA translated an interview New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s owner Takaaki Kidani had with Tokyo Sports and said that the Long Beach G1 Specials last weekend “were a huge success.” He also said that there would be a Los Angeles office for New Japan Pro Wrestling opening by the end of 2017, and that an Los Angeles New Japan dojo will open at the beginning of next year. They also plan to establish a “touring schedule” in the United States “not later than March or April.”

Douglas James will be defending the Pacific Coast Wrestling Light Heavyweight title on July 14th’s Santino Bros. show in Bell Gardens. He will be facing SoCal Crazy, who he was scheduled to face at the July 29th AWS show for Crazy’s AWS Light Heavyweight title (which he was scheduled to win) before he had to be pulled due to signing a contract with PCW. This will be the first time one of PCW’s belts will be defended outside of the promotion.

Starting on October 7th Championship Wrestling from Hollywood will be starting in a lot of new markets. In California the show will become available in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Monterey-Salinas, Bakersfield, Chico-Redding, Palm Springs, El Centro, and Eureka. They will also be adding markets in Texas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, New York, Montana, Missouri, and Oregon. The promotion will be announcing more additional markets over the next few days and plan to have a full release with channel information next week.

Bar Wrestling will be holding their 3rd show on August 17th in Baldwin Park. Already announced for the show are Tommy Dreamer and The World’s Cutest Tag Team (Joey Ryan & Candice LeRae).

Shayna Baszler had to back out of the August 26th AWS show and has been replaced by Priscilla Kelly, who wrestles regularly in SHINE and Full Impact Pro in Florida.

FIST Combat announced that they will be holding the largest tag-team tournament ever on August 11th. They released a statement that it will be a 64 team, one-night tournament. They are also stating some of the teams that are entered are The Classic Connection, True Grit, Scorpion & Sub Zero, Reby Hardy & Lita, The Middle Aged Bucks, Carrot Top & Carrot Bottom, Donnie & Marie, among others.

Maverick Pro and SCWA will be holding a joint show on July 15th in Los Angeles. Announced for the show so far are Karl Fredericks, Ricky Mandel, Lacey Von Porter, Suede Thompson, Chris Strong, Jorel Nelson, Jake Atlas, Amazing Jr., Jungleboy Nate Coy, Biagio Crezcenzo, and Scorpio Sky.

We will have live results and reports from tomorrow’s PWG show, Pushin Forward Back on the site and on Twitter starting around 8:00 pm.

This week’s shows:

7/7:

Millennium Pro Wrestling in Moorpark, CA

PWG presents Pushin Forward Back in Reseda, CA

7/8:

AOW in Twentynine Palms, CA

SoCal Pro in Oceanside, CA

Venue Wrestling Entertainment in El Centro, CA (Benefit Event)

F.I.S.T. Combat presents Dirty Ron McDonald’s B-Day Bash in San Diego, CA

7/9:

Championship Wrestling From Hollywood TV Taping in Pt. Hueneme, CA (Free Event)

HEX Wrestling Promotions in Oxnard, CA

House of Pain Wrestling in La Puente, CA