Rankings for September 2018

September’s rankings are out and Jeff Cbb has been named the Southern California Wrestler of the Month. The finals of the 2018 Battle of Los Angeles, with Jeff cobb defeating Bandido and Shingo Takagi has been named Match of the Month. Click to see September’s full rankings.

Matches

Jeff Cobb over Bandido and Shingo Takagi – PWG – Sept. 16 [4] Ringkampf (Timothy Thatcher & WALTER) over Ilja Dragunov & Shingo Takagi – PWG – Sept. 14 [1] CIMA & The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier) over Bandido, Flamita, & Rey Horus – PWG – Sept. 15 Marty Scurll over Will Ospreay – NJPW – Sept. 30 Shingo Takagi over Robbie Eagles – PWG – Sept. 16

Wrestlers

Jeff Cobb [5] Bandido Shingo Takagi WALTER Robbie Eagles Brody King Ilja Dragunov Darby Allin Penta El Zero M Joey Janela Flamita Trevor Lee Rey Horus Darby Allin Douglas James Timothy Thatcher CIMA Puma King Jake Atlas Ray Rosas Will Ospreay Marko Stunt Peter Avalon Andy Brown Marty Scurll

Numbers in brackets are 1st place votes.