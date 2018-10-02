Navigation

Rankings for September 2018

· 10/02/2018 Full Article

Rankings 0

September’s rankings are out and Jeff Cbb has been named the Southern California Wrestler of the Month. The finals of the 2018 Battle of Los Angeles, with Jeff cobb defeating Bandido and Shingo Takagi has been named Match of the Month. Click to see September’s full rankings.

Matches

  1. Jeff Cobb over Bandido and Shingo Takagi – PWG – Sept. 16 [4]
  2. Ringkampf (Timothy Thatcher & WALTER) over Ilja Dragunov & Shingo Takagi – PWG – Sept. 14 [1]
  3. CIMA & The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier) over Bandido, Flamita, & Rey Horus – PWG – Sept. 15
  4. Marty Scurll over Will Ospreay – NJPW – Sept. 30
  5. Shingo Takagi over Robbie Eagles – PWG – Sept. 16

Wrestlers

  1. Jeff Cobb [5]
  2. Bandido
  3. Shingo Takagi
  4. WALTER
  5. Robbie Eagles
  6. Brody King
  7. Ilja Dragunov
  8. Darby Allin
  9. Penta El Zero M
  10. Joey Janela
  11. Flamita
  12. Trevor Lee
  13. Rey Horus
  14. Darby Allin
  15. Douglas James
  16. Timothy Thatcher
  17. CIMA
  18. Puma King
  19. Jake Atlas
  20. Ray Rosas
  21. Will Ospreay
  22. Marko Stunt
  23. Peter Avalon
  24. Andy Brown
  25. Marty Scurll

Numbers in brackets are 1st place votes.

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.