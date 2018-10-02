PCW Ultra Announces Full Lineup for Possessed on October 26

This past weekend, PCW Ultra announced the full lineup for its next event, Possessed, on October 26 in Wilmington, CA. The event will feature all four of the promotion’s titles being defended, including Penta El Zero M defending the PCW Ultra Heavyweight Championship against PJ Black in the two wrestler’s first singles match. Impact Hall of Fame inductee Abyss will also be making his PCW Ultra debut in a rare Southern California appearance.

PJ Black, who currently appears on Lucha Underground and formerly wrestled in WWE as Justin Gabriel, will be making his PCW Ultra debut in his match with Penta El Zero M. Despite both wrestlers being regulars with Lucha Underground, they have never met in a singles match. Penta El Zero M will be making his fifth defense of the PCW Ultra Heavyweight Championship. He has held the title since December 1, 2017, when he defeated John Hennigan for the championship.

Abyss will be teaming with the debuting Sinn Bodhi to face the PCW Ultra Tag Team Champions, Warbeast. This will be only the fourth time Abyss has wrestled in Southern California, having made an appearance in 2009 and 20013 as part of an Impact Wrestling tour and in October 2017 at Bar Wrestling when he teamed with Rosemary to defeat World’s Cutest Tag Team (Joey Ryan and Candice LeRae). It was also recently announced that Abyss would be inducted into the Impact Hall of Fame, with the induction ceremony taking place on October 13, 2018 in New York, New York at Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory PPV. Warbeast’s Josef and Jacob Fatu will have held the PCW Ultra Tag Team Championship for 645 days as of October 26, giving them the record for longest title reign of any active tag team championship in Southern California, beating The Young Bucks’ 630 day reign as PWG World Tag Team Champions (The Ballard Bros. are listed as having held the AWS Tag Team Championship for over 1000 days, however the titles were not defended for nearly 3 years and abandoned).

Shane Strickland will be making his fifth defense of the PCW Light Heavyweight Championship when he faces Darby Allin. This will be Allin’s third appearance in PCW Ultra, having won his two previous matches.

In the fourth championship match at Possessed, Tessa Blanchard will be defending the PCW Ultra Women’s Championship against Priscilla Kelly. This will be the fourth title defense for Blanchard, who is the only champion in the title’s history. Kelly, who competed in this year’s WWE Mae Young Classic, will be making her debut with the promotion.

The lineup for Possessed is rounded out by Brody King facing Puma King in a first ever meeting, Hammerstone taking on Daga, and a four-way to determine the number one contender to the PCW Ultra Light Heavyweight Championship between Eli Everfly, Jake Atlas, Chris Bey, and Marko Stunt in his debut with the promotion.

PCW Ultra’s Possessed will be held at the ILWU Memorial Hall in Wilmington at 8:30 p.m. There will also be a pre-show meet and greet including a in-ring photo opportunity with Abyss for an additional charge from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at PCWUltra.com.