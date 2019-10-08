Winner of Hammerstone vs. Schaff to get PCW Ultra title shot

Hammerstone versus Schaff at Into the Void on October 18, 2019, has become a number-one contender’s match for the PCW Ultra Championship. Additionally, a six-man Young Guns scramble has been added to the event.

At PCW Ultra’s No Quarter on August 9, 2019, Schaff defeated Brian Pillman Jr. and Douglas James in a triple-threat match. After the match, Schaff cut a promo claiming to be “the baddest mother fucker in PCW.” Hammerstone then made a surprise appearance, his first in PCW Ultra since December 2018, which lead to a pull-apart brawl between the two wrestlers.

After No Quarter, a match between Hammerstone and Schaff was made for Into the Void. On August 23. 2019, Schaff defeated Artemis Spencer to win the Defy World Championship. Since the match between Hammerstone and Schaff was made before Schaff won the Defy title that championship will not be on the line. It was decided, however that this match should become a number-one contender’s match for the PCW Ultra Championship.

Hammerstone had previously been a number-one contender for the PCW Ultra Championship. He unsuccessfully challenged Penta El Zero M on September 7, 2018.

Also added to Into the Void is a six-wrestler Young Guns scramble match. The live crowd will select one of the six wrestlers taking part in the match to receive a spot on PCW Ultra’s anniversary show in January 2020.

The six wrestlers taking place in the match are Damian Drake, Matt Vandagriff, Ty Ray, 2018 Southern California Rookie of the Year Dom Kubrick, Cody Chhun, and Christopher Landon Anthony Streeter (C.L.A.S.).

This is the first time that the promotion has held a Young Guns scramble match on one of its events, but they did run two full events previously with a similar concept. The prior Young Guns winners were Eli Everfly and Chris Bey.

Here is the full lineup for PCW Ultra’s Into the Void:

Jacob Fatu vs. Eddie Kingston in an I Quit Match

Josef Samael vs. Homicide in a Dog Collar Match

Mil Muertes (c) vs. Savio Vega for the PCW Ultra Championship

Jake Atlas (c) vs. Daga for the PCW Ultralight Championship

Sumie Sakai (c) vs. Zeda Zhang for the PCW Women’s Championship

Hammerstone vs. Schaff in a number-one contenders match

Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) vs. The Natural Classics (Steve & Tome Filip)

Douglas James vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

Young Guns Scramble Match

PCW Ultra’s Into the Void will be taking place on October 18, 2019, at the ILWU Memorial Hall in Wilmington, CA. Bell time is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. with a meet and greet available from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and range from $30.00 to $100.00.