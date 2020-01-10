PCW Ultra – 10 January 2020 – Results

Warbeast defeated Outlaws Inc. in a cage match to retain the PCW Ultra and Defy Tag Team Championshps in the main event of PCW Ultra’s Anniversary 2020 on January 10, 2020 in Wilmington, CA. Click for full results.

PCW Ultra

Anniversary 2020

January 10, 2020

ILWU Memorial Hall

Wilmington, CA

Chris Masters over Killer Kross.

Artemis Spencer over TJ Perkins.

Ruby Raze over Sumie Sakai to win the PCW Ultra Women’s Championship.

Blood Hunter over Sabu.

Douglas James over Jake Atlas and Dom Kubrick to win the PCW Ultra Light Championship.

Hammerstone over Mil Muertes to win the PCW Ultra Championship.

Warbeast (Josef Samael & Jacob Fatu) over Outlawz Inc. (Eddie Kingston & Homicide) in a cage match to retain the PCW Ultra and Defy Tag Team Championships.