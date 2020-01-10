MPW – 10 January 2020 – Results

Ray Rosas and Diego Valens defeated Miggy Rose and Jax Cannon in the main event of MPW’s January 10, 2020 event in Chatsworth, CA. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling
War of Roses
January 10, 2020
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA

Chuck Mercer over Jordan Cruz.

Daniel Moon over Antione Ramon.

Barbie Boi over Vinny Wasco.

Super Beetle over Danny Divine.

Miggy Rose vs. Ray Rosas goes to a no-contest.

Ray Rosas & Diego Valens over Miggy Rose & Jax Cannon.

