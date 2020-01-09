Bar Wrestling announces matches for January 23, lineup for February 5

Bar Wrestling has announced four matches for their January 23, 2020, inter-promotional Bar Wrestling vs. Game Changer Wrestling event in Baldwin Park, as well as their roster for their February 5, 2020 event in Los Angeles.

At the January 23 event, as the name of the event suggests, all of the wrestlers facing off will either be representing Bar Wrestling or GCW (which has an event in Los Angeles on January 24). There will be six matches in total, four of which have been announced.

Brian Cage will be representing Bar Wrestling when he faces GCW’s David Starr in a first time singles match. Additionally, Chris Bey (Bar Wrestling) will face Rich Swann (GCW), Joey Ryan and Taya Valkyrie (Bar Wrestling) will team to face EFFY and Chris Dickinson (GCW), and WATTS (Bar Wrestling) will wrestle Nick Gage (GCW).

Also scheduled to appear at Bar Wrestling vs. Game Changer Wrestling are Heather Monroe, Dom Kubrick, Ray Rosas, Andy Brown, RockNES Monsters, Eli Everfly, Mance Warner, Tony Deppen, Gringo Loco, and Jimmy Lloyd.

Earlier today, Bar Wrestling revealed the lineup for their February 5 event at the Bootleg Theater in Los Angeles, We Work Hard, We Play Hard. Scheduled to appear at that event are Holidead, Joey Ryan, B-Boy, Jamie Senegal, Chris Bey, Miranda Alize, WATTS, Heather Monroe, Eli Everfly, Rust Taylor, Douglas James, Los Luchas, Lucas Riley, Andy Brown, and Adrian Quest.

Bar Wrestling’s February 27, 2020 event has been moved from the American Legion in Baldwin Park to The Glasshouse in Pomona, CA as the American Legion will be used for elections in February. This will be Bar Wrestling’s first event at The Glasshouse. No lineup has been announced.

Bar Wrestling vs. Game Changer Wrestling will be taking place at American Legion Post 241 in Baldwin Park, CA on January 23, 2020. Tickets are on sale now. All Bar Wrestling events in Baldwin Park are standing room only.

Bar Wrestling’s We Work Hard, We Play Hard will be taking place at the Bootleg Theater in Los Angeles, CA on February 5, 2020. Tickets are available now.

Both events cost $25.00 for pre-sale and $40.00 at the door and have a 9:00 p.m. bell time.