Bar Wrestling – 04 September 2019 – Results

Diego Valles defeated Luchasaurus and John Hennigan in the main event of Bar Wrestling’s September 4 event in Baldwin Park, CA. Click for full results.

Bar Wrestling

The Wildest Ride in the Wilderness

September 4, 2019

American Legion #241

Baldwin Park, CA

Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star) over Wakanda Vice (Scorpio Sky & Watts).

Jungle Boy over Royce Isaacs.

Heather Monroe & Dom Kubrick over Penelope Ford & Kip Sabian.

Killer Kross over Jake Atlas.

Andy Brown, Tyler Bateman, & Joey Ryan over RockNES Monsters (Yuma & BHK), & Ryan Taylor.

Ivelisse over Ray Rosas.

Diego Valles over John Hennigan and Luchasaurus.