Bar Wrestling – 04 September 2019 – Results

Bar Wrestling
The Wildest Ride in the Wilderness
September 4, 2019
American Legion #241
Baldwin Park, CA
Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star) over Wakanda Vice (Scorpio Sky & Watts).
Jungle Boy over Royce Isaacs.
Heather Monroe & Dom Kubrick over Penelope Ford & Kip Sabian.
Killer Kross over Jake Atlas.
Andy Brown, Tyler Bateman, & Joey Ryan over RockNES Monsters (Yuma & BHK), & Ryan Taylor.
Ivelisse over Ray Rosas.
Diego Valles over John Hennigan and Luchasaurus.
