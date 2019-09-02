Rankings for August 2019

The rankings for August have been released and Dragon Lee has been named the Southern California Wrestler of the Month. El Phantasmo defeating Dragon Lee in the finals of the 2019 Super J-Cup was named August’s Southern California Match of the Month. Click for the full rankings.

Matches

  1. El Phantasmo over Dragon Lee – NJPW – August 25 [2]
  2. Alex Zayne over Blake Christian – GCW – August 9 [1]
  3. Ray Rosas over Jake Atlas – Santono Bros. – August 17 [1]
  4. El Phantasmo over Will Ospreay – NJPW – August 25
  5. Michael Elgin over Eddie Edwards – Impact – August 2 [1]

Wrestlers

  1. Dragon Lee [1]
  2. Ray Rosas [2]
  3. Jake Atlas [1]
  4. El Phantasmo [1]
  5. TJ Perkins
  6. Ryan Kidd
  7. Daga
  8. Adrian Quest
  9. Peter Avalon
  10. Alex Zayne
  11. Luchasaurus
  12. Douglas James
  13. Blake Christian
  14. Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star)
  15. Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix)
  16. Lucas Riley
  17. Dom Kubrick
  18. Shotzi Blackheart
  19. Tyler Bateman
  20. Will Ospreay
  21. Matt Vandagriff
  22. Slice Boogie
  23. Mike Camden
  24. Joey Janela
  25. Michael Elgin
  26. Chris Bey
  27. Delilah Doom
  28. Lucha Homies (Lil Cholo & Mariachi Loco)
  29. Sami Callihan
  30. Ruby Raze
  31. Joey Ryan
  32. Eddie Edwards
  33. Dylan Kyle Cox
  34. Danny Limelight
  35. Suede Thompson
  36. True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg)
  37. B-Boy
  38. Watts
  39. Heather Monroe
  40. RockNES Monsters (Yuma & BHK)

Numbers in brackets are 1st place votes.

