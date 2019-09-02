Rankings for August 2019

The rankings for August have been released and Dragon Lee has been named the Southern California Wrestler of the Month. El Phantasmo defeating Dragon Lee in the finals of the 2019 Super J-Cup was named August’s Southern California Match of the Month. Click for the full rankings.

Matches

El Phantasmo over Dragon Lee – NJPW – August 25 [2] Alex Zayne over Blake Christian – GCW – August 9 [1] Ray Rosas over Jake Atlas – Santono Bros. – August 17 [1] El Phantasmo over Will Ospreay – NJPW – August 25 Michael Elgin over Eddie Edwards – Impact – August 2 [1]

Wrestlers

Dragon Lee [1] Ray Rosas [2] Jake Atlas [1] El Phantasmo [1] TJ Perkins Ryan Kidd Daga Adrian Quest Peter Avalon Alex Zayne Luchasaurus Douglas James Blake Christian Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star) Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) Lucas Riley Dom Kubrick Shotzi Blackheart Tyler Bateman Will Ospreay Matt Vandagriff Slice Boogie Mike Camden Joey Janela Michael Elgin Chris Bey Delilah Doom Lucha Homies (Lil Cholo & Mariachi Loco) Sami Callihan Ruby Raze Joey Ryan Eddie Edwards Dylan Kyle Cox Danny Limelight Suede Thompson True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) B-Boy Watts Heather Monroe RockNES Monsters (Yuma & BHK)

Numbers in brackets are 1st place votes.