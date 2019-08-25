Semifinal matches set for today’s NJPW Super J Cup event in Long Beach

The semifinals of the NJPW Super J Cup, set to take place later today at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, have been set.

In the semifinals, former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Dragon Lee will face Caristico. In the other semifinals match, current IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion and two-time Best of the Super Juniors tournament winner, Will Ospreay, will go up against El Phantasmo. The winner of the Dragon Lee vs. Caristico match will go on to face the winner of the Will Ospreay vs. El Phantasmo match in the finals of the 2019 Super J Cup tournament.

Dragon Lee qualified for the semifinals on Saturday night in San Francisco after defeating Ryusuke Taguchi in a second-round match. In the first round of the tournament on Thursday night in Tacoma, Washington, Dragon Lee defeated Yoh. Caristico (the original Mistico in CMLL and the original Sin Cara in WWE) also qualified for the semifinals on Saturday night when he defeated Soberano Jr. In the first round of the tournament in Tacoma, Caristico defeated Bushi.

Will Ospreay qualified for the semifinals on Saturday night in San Francisco after defeating Sho in a second-round match. On Thursday night in Tacoma, Ospreay defeated Amazing Red in a first-round match. El Phantasmo also qualified for the semifinals on Saturday night when he defeated TJ Perkins in the second round. In the first round of the tournament on Thursday, El Phantasmo defeated his former Bullet Club stablemate, Robbie Eagles.

Non-tournament matches featuring wrestlers who have been eliminated from the tournament are expected to be announced later today.

The final rounds of the NJPW Super J Cup 2019 will take place later today at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, CA. Doors open at 3:30 PM. Bell time is at 5:00 PM. Tickets for the NJPW Super J Cup 2019 are still available at www.longbeachstate.com.

