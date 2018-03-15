AXS TV Counts Down to Strong Style Evolved With a Stack of New Japan Pro Wrestling On Friday, March 16 and 23

Los Angeles (March 15, 2018) – With less than two weeks until AXS TV’s exclusive live broadcast of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s STRONG STYLE EVOLVED on Sunday, March 25 at 8pE/5pP, the network’s weekly Friday night series will feature coverage from NJPW’s New Beginning in Osaka (March 16 & 23), plus a special bonus episode from Honor Rising: Japan 2018 (March 23). In the weeks following the live broadcast, AXS TV will continue its Friday night series with coverage of NJPW’s 46th Anniversary Show.

The New Beginning in Osaka kicks off this Friday, March 16 at 8pE/5pP with two title matches featuring Hirooki Goto vs. EVIL for the NEVER Openweight Championship and Will Ospreay vs. Hiromu Takahashi for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship. A second hour from Osaka premieres Friday, March 23 at 8pE/5pP as IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada takes on challenger SANADA; then at 9pE/6pP AXS TV premieres a special hour from Honor Rising: Japan 2018 featuring the Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) versus Bullet Club members Cody & Marty Scurll plus The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) and Hangman Page take on Jay White, Chuckie T and YOSHI-HASHI.

AXS TV goes live for STRONG STYLE EVOLVED from the Walter Pyramid at California State University Long Beach on Sunday, March 25 at 8pE/5pP. Wrestling Hall of Famer Jim Ross and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett will call the action ringside for a stacked card headlined by the Golden Lovers vs. The Young Bucks. In the co-main event, IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Champion Jay White puts his title on the line for the first time against Hangman Page; and, in a matchup of two legends, Jyushin Thunder Liger takes on Rey Mysterio. The complete televised card for STRONG STYLE EVOLVED is forthcoming.

Following an encore presentation of STRONG STYLE EVOLVED on Friday, March 30 at 8pE/5pP, AXS TV presents two nights from NJPW’s 46th Anniversary Show. First, on Friday, April 6, Minoru Suzuki and Togi Makabe battle for the IWGP Intercontinental championship and three tag teams fight for the IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championship. Then on Friday, April 13, Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay face off in a special IWGP Heavyweight Champion vs. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion match and Tetsuya Naito takes on Taichi.

AXS TV’s upcoming NJPW schedule is as follows (subject to change):

Friday, March 16 at 8pE – The New Beginning in Osaka Part 1 NEVER Openweight Championship – Hirooki Goto vs. EVIL IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship – Will Ospreay vs. Hiromu Takahashi

Friday, March 23 at 8pE – The New Beginning in Osaka Part 2 IWGP Heavyweight Championship – Kazuchika Okada vs. SANADA

Friday, March 23 at 9pE – Honor Rising: Japan 2018 Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) vs. Cody & Marty Scurll The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) & Hangman Page vs. Jay White, Chuckie T & YOSHI-HASHI

LIVE – Sunday, March 25 at 8pE – STRONG STYLE EVOLVED Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship – Jay White vs. Hangman Page Jyushin Thunder Liger vs. Rey Mysterio Jr. More matches to be announced

Friday, March 30 – STRONG STYLE EVOLVED (Encore Presentation)

Friday, April 6 – 46th Anniversary Show Part 1 IWGP Intercontinental Championship – Minoru Suzuki vs. Togi Makabe IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championship 3-Way Match – Roppongi 3K (SHO & YOH) vs. BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado

Friday, April 13 – 46th Anniversary Show Part 2 Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Osprey Tetsuya Naito vs. Taichi

