SoCal News & Notes 03/14/2018

Our weekly look at the latest news and updates from across Southern California’s wrestling scene is back. This week we have updates from SoCal Pro, Lucha Underground, Impact, Bar Wrestling, PCW Ultra, AWS, and CWFH. Plus a rundown of this week’s Southern California pro-wrestling events. Click for today’s update.

—

SoCal Pro has finalized the card for its eleventh anniversary show on April 14 in Oceanside. Andy Brown defeated Ju Dizz in a ladder match at the March 10 show to become the number one contender for the heavyweight title, so he will be facing SoCal Pro Heavyweight champion Ricky Mandel in a cage match. The show’s announced main event will be the Lucha Brothers (Penta el Zero M and Rey Fenix) versus Bestia 666 and Lil’ Cholo.

Other matches announced for the April 14 event are Juventud Guerrera versus SoCal Crazy, The Ballard Brothers defending the SoCal Pro Tag-Team titles against True Grit, and a Cash in the Case battle royal (their version of Money in the Bank).

—

SoCal Pro will also be electing TNT (real name Cory Van Kleeck) to their hall of fame on April 14. TNT began his career in the Oklahoma area after training under Tom Jones (Mr. Ebony). He moved to San Diego in 1996. When San Diego’s CCW opened in 1998, he quickly became the promotion’s top heel, and feuded with Al Katrazz, who was the biggest star. He would eventually win the CCW Heavyweight title from Al Katrazz across the street from where SoCal Pro’s anniversary show will be taking place. He was also a trainer at CCW’s Palace of Pain and was the first trainer for B-Boy.

—

The first two matches for Lucha Underground vs. Impact on April 6 in New Orleans have been announced. Sami Callihan (as Jeremiah Crane, his Lucha Underground character) will face Eddie Edwards in an I Quit Match, and Impact’s Dezmond Xavier, DJZ and Andrew Everett will face Lucha Underground’s Drago, Aero Star and King Cuerno in a six-man tag match. The event will be streaming live on Impact’s Twitch channel.

—

Fightful.com has results from last weekend’s Lucha Underground tapings. The last two tapings for season four will be March 16 and 17.

—

Bar Wrestling has announced Kris Wolf, Andy Williams from Every Time I Die, Douglas James, The Ugly Ducklings, Braxton Sutter, Allie, Brian Cage, Taya Valkyrie, Katarina Leigh, DoomFly (Eli Everfly and Delilah Doom), Brody King, PPRay (Peter Avalon and Ray Rosas), Tessa Blanchard, Eli Drake, Jeff Cobb, Moose, Joey Ryan, and Scorpio Sky for their April 12 show in Baldwin Park.

—

Ground Zero has announced the first names for their April 28 show in Imperial Beach. Eli Everfly, Douglas James, Tyler Bateman, Tito Escondido, B-Boy, Adrian Quest, and Andy Brown will all be appearing.

—

UFC hall of famer Stephan Bonnar will be making an appearance at the March 16 PCW Ultra show in Wilmington.

—

AWS has announced ECW legend Francine will be appearing at their July 21 show in South Gate.

—

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood’s sister promotion Championship Wrestling from Arizona will be start airing on Fite TV later this month.

—

Yesterday was the 17th anniversary of when SoCalUncensored.com officially opened. I would like to thank all of our readers over the last 17 years. I hope we’ve managed to keep you informed and sometimes entertained. Hopefully the next 17 years will be just as good.

—

This week’s shows:

3/16:

Millennium Pro Wrestling in Moorpark, CA

Vendetta Pro Wrestling in Santa Maria, CA

PCW Ultra presents “Tuff Luck” in Wilmington, CA

3/17:

FMLL in Fontana, CA

EWF in Mentone, CA (Fundraiser Event)

Baja Stars USA in San Diego, CA

Vendetta Pro Wrestling presents MidgetMania in Riverside, CA (18 & Over)

3/18:

LLA in Los Angeles, CA

FMLL in Fontana, CA

Aldebaran Wrestling Promotions in Huntington Park, CA

Lucha Wrestling Puroresu in Pico Rivera, CA

Micro Wrestling Federation in Hesperia, CA