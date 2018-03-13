SoCal Pro – 10 March 2018 – Quick Results

Andy Brown defeated Ju Dizz in a ladder match to become the number one contender for the SoCal Pro Heavyweight title in the main event of SoCal Pro’s March 10 show in San Marcos. Click for full results.

SoCal Pro

March 10, 2018

SoCal Pro Wrestling School

San Marcos, CA

PBR (Hunter Freeman & Ryan Walker) over Red Stanley & Destro

Ryan Kidd over Max Mcmanus

Sinn Bodhi over Mike Camden

Ricky Mandel overRicardo Rodriguez (Chimaera) and SoCal Crazy to retain the SoCal Pro Heavyweight title

Dirty Doug & Dark Usagi over Black & Blue

Andy Brown over Ju Dizz in a ladder match to become the #1 contender to Ricky Mandel