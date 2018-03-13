SoCal Pro – 10 March 2018 – Quick Results

Andy Brown defeated Ju Dizz in a ladder match to become the number one contender for the SoCal Pro Heavyweight title in the main event of SoCal Pro’s March 10 show in San Marcos. Click for full results.
SoCal Pro
March 10, 2018
SoCal Pro Wrestling School
San Marcos, CA
PBR (Hunter Freeman & Ryan Walker) over Red Stanley & Destro
Ryan Kidd over Max Mcmanus
Sinn Bodhi over Mike Camden
Ricky Mandel overRicardo Rodriguez (Chimaera) and SoCal Crazy to retain the SoCal Pro Heavyweight title
Dirty Doug & Dark Usagi over Black & Blue
Andy Brown over Ju Dizz in a ladder match to become the #1 contender to Ricky Mandel
