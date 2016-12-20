SoCal Pro – 18 December 2016 – Quick Results

Anthony Idol and Dirty Doug defeated Mike Camden and Hunter Freeman in the main event of SoCal Pro’s December 18th show in Escondido. This event was the last show they will be holding at their school in Escondido, as the school is moving to San Marcos. Click for full results.

SoCal Pro

December 18, 2016

SoCal Pro School

Escondido, CA

Ricky Mandel over Hunter Freeman with Ashley Grace

Tommy Wilson over Snake

Dark Usagi over Super Commando by DQ when Super Commando hit him with a Christmas package

Mike Camden vs. Dirty Doug turned into Dirty Doug & Anthony Idol vs. Hunter Freeman & Mike Camden after Idol interfered and Hunter came to save Camden.

Anthony Idol & Dirty Doug over Mike Camden & Hunter Freeman