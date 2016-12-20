SoCal Pro – 18 December 2016 – Quick Results

Anthony Idol and Dirty Doug defeated Mike Camden and Hunter Freeman in the main event of SoCal Pro’s December 18th show in Escondido. This event was the last show they will be holding at their school in Escondido, as the school is moving to San Marcos. Click for full results.
SoCal Pro
December 18, 2016
SoCal Pro School
Escondido, CA
Ricky Mandel over Hunter Freeman with Ashley Grace
Tommy Wilson over Snake
Dark Usagi over Super Commando by DQ when Super Commando hit him with a Christmas package
Mike Camden vs. Dirty Doug turned into Dirty Doug & Anthony Idol vs. Hunter Freeman & Mike Camden after Idol interfered and Hunter came to save Camden.
Anthony Idol & Dirty Doug over Mike Camden & Hunter Freeman
