SoCal Pro – 09 March 2019 – Results

Dirtry Doug and Dark Usagi defeated Anthony Idol and Ju Dizz in a Three Stages of Hell match for the main event of SoCal Pro’s Gold Fever on March 9th. Click for full results.

SoCal Pro

Gold Fever

March 9, 2019

SoCal Pro Wrestling School

San Marcos, CA

Hunter Freeman over Tanner Black.

Fidel Bravo over SoCal Crazy.

Joey Barone over Ryan Walker.

Ballard Brothers (Shane Ballard & Shannon Ballard) over True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg).

Lil’ Cholo over Dicky Mayer via DQ.

Dirty Doug & Dark Usagi over Ju Dizz & Anthony Idol in a Three Stages of Hell match.

Credit: Jason Doering