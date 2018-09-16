SoCal Pro “Super Clash” – 15 September 2018 – Quick Results

Penta El Zero M defeated Ultimo Dragon in the main event of SoCal Pro’s Super Clash in Vista. Click for full results.
SoCal Pro
Super Clash
September 15, 2018
Boys & Girls Club of Vista
Vista, CA
Max McManus over Ryan Walker and Dirty Ron McDonald.
Hunter Freeman, Ryan Kidd & B-Boy over Ricky Mandel, Dark Usagi & Mike Camden.
Lil’ Cholo over Fidel Bravo to retain the SoCal Pro Golden State Title.
True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) over PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas) to retain the SoCal Pro Tag Team Titles.
Anthony Idol over Dirty Doug by DQ. Dirty Doug retains the SoCal Pro Heavyweight Title.
Penta El Zero M over Ultimo Dragon.
Notes:
-After the main event Penta El Zero M challenged Ultimo Dragon to a mask vs. mask match.
-Puma King vs. Bestia 666 was announced for the October SoCal Pro event.
Credit: Jason Doering
