SoCal Pro “Super Clash” – 15 September 2018 – Quick Results

Penta El Zero M defeated Ultimo Dragon in the main event of SoCal Pro’s Super Clash in Vista. Click for full results.

SoCal Pro

Super Clash

September 15, 2018

Boys & Girls Club of Vista

Vista, CA

Max McManus over Ryan Walker and Dirty Ron McDonald.

Hunter Freeman, Ryan Kidd & B-Boy over Ricky Mandel, Dark Usagi & Mike Camden.

Lil’ Cholo over Fidel Bravo to retain the SoCal Pro Golden State Title.

True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) over PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas) to retain the SoCal Pro Tag Team Titles.

Anthony Idol over Dirty Doug by DQ. Dirty Doug retains the SoCal Pro Heavyweight Title.

Penta El Zero M over Ultimo Dragon.

Notes:

-After the main event Penta El Zero M challenged Ultimo Dragon to a mask vs. mask match.

-Puma King vs. Bestia 666 was announced for the October SoCal Pro event.

Credit: Jason Doering