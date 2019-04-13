SoCal Pro XII – 13 April 2019 – Results

Ju Dizz defeated Dirty Doug to win the SoCal Pro Heavyweight Championship in the main event of SoCal Pro-s 12th anniversary event in Vista, CA. Also on the event Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated Jeff Jarrett. Click for full results.

SoCal Pro Wrestling

XII

April 13, 2019

Vista Boys & Girls Club

Vista, CA

Usagi over Nick Lovin.

Eddie Islas over Tanner Black.

Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondio & Che Cabrera) over Maximum Chick Magnets (Ryan Kidd & Jordan Cruz) to win the SoCal Pro Tag-Team Championship.

Fidel Bravo over Lil’ Cholo, Mike Camden, and Henter Freeman to win the SoCal Pro Golden State Championship.

Ricky Mandel over Dicky Meyers.

Dr. Wagner Jr. over Jeff Jarrett.

Anthony Idol over Everett Scott.

SoCal Crazy over Super Crazy.

Ju Dizz over Dirty Doug to win the SoCal Pro Heavyweight Championship in a steel cage match.

Credit: Jason Doering