MPW – 13 April 2019 – Results

The Millennials (Daniel Moon and Danny Divine) defeated Double Platinum (Chris Bey and Suede Thompson) in the main event of the final event at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Moorpark on April 13. Click for full results from the event.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

California Classic

April 13, 2019

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Moorpark, CA

B Minus over Douglas James to retain the MPW National Championship.

Chuck Mercer over Dan Joseph to retain the MPW Heavyweight Championship.

Slice Boogie over Peter Avalon, Luchasaurus, and Frankie Frank.

Andy Brown over Max X.

Danny Limelight over Ray Rosas.

The Millennials (Daniel Moon & Danny Divine) over Double Platinum (Chris Bey & Suede Thompson).