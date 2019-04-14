Baja Stars USA – 14 April 2019 – Results

Penta El Zero M defeated Danny Limelight, Flamita, Rey Horus, and D’Luxe in a five-way in the main event of Baja Stars USA’s April 14 event in San Diego. Click for full results.

Baja Stars USA

April 14, 2019

Montgomery Waller Rec. Center

San Diego, CA

Dragox, Black Mamba, & Huracan Negro over Anton Carillo, Stigma, & Inframundo in two out of three falls. [22’44]

Kaka Meng over Motros Jungle and Veinom. [10’20]

Unicornio & Rey Maligno over Nightmare Azteca & Terror Azteca in two out of three falls. [19’19]

Mortiz over Super Crazy and Aero Boy. [6’55]

Penta El Zero M over Danny Limelight, D’Luxe, Rey Horus, and Flamita. [13’09]