Baja Stars USA – 22 April 2018 – Quick Results

Volador Jr. and Misterioso Jr. defeated Garza Jr. and Bestia 666 in 2 out of 3 falls for the main event of Baja Stars USA’s April 22 show in Cudahy. Click for full results.
Baja Stars USA
April 22, 2018
Clara Sports Complez
Cudahy, CA
Efekto & Nightmare Azteca over Asgard & Ricky the Activist.
Metorik & Lestat over Scarecrow & Chavo Mar in 2 out of 3 falls.
Bandolero, Kid Dragon, & Latigo Blanco over Ojo Blanco, Skayde, & Skayde Jr. in 2 out of 3 falls.
El Genio Del Aire, Black Boy, & Bionico over Estudiante Jr., Rockero Del Diablo, & Efekto Jr. in 2 out of 3 falls.
Volador Jr. & Misterioso Jr. over Garza Jr. & Bestia 666 in 2 out of 3 falls.
No comments yet.