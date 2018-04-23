Baja Stars USA – 22 April 2018 – Quick Results

Volador Jr. and Misterioso Jr. defeated Garza Jr. and Bestia 666 in 2 out of 3 falls for the main event of Baja Stars USA’s April 22 show in Cudahy. Click for full results.

Baja Stars USA

April 22, 2018

Clara Sports Complez

Cudahy, CA

Efekto & Nightmare Azteca over Asgard & Ricky the Activist.

Metorik & Lestat over Scarecrow & Chavo Mar in 2 out of 3 falls.

Bandolero, Kid Dragon, & Latigo Blanco over Ojo Blanco, Skayde, & Skayde Jr. in 2 out of 3 falls.

El Genio Del Aire, Black Boy, & Bionico over Estudiante Jr., Rockero Del Diablo, & Efekto Jr. in 2 out of 3 falls.

Volador Jr. & Misterioso Jr. over Garza Jr. & Bestia 666 in 2 out of 3 falls.