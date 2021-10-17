Baja Stars USA – 16 October 2021 – Results

Atlantis Jr. and Unicornio defeated Okumura and Scarecrow in the main event of Baja Stars USA’s October 16 event in San Diego, CA. Click for full results.

Baja Stars USA

October 16, 2021

San Diego, CA

Huracan def. Rey Maligno.

C.J. Tino def. Nightmare Azteca, Commando I, and Rasta Lion in an elimination match.

Pumpkin Queen Sage Sin Supreme def. Sarah the Rebel in 2/3 Falls.

Ju Dizz def. Ricky Mandel and Guerrero Imperial in an elimination match.

Atlantis Jr. and Unicornio def. Okumura and Scarecrow.

Credit: Chris Duncan