WWE Friday Night Smackdown – 15 October 2021 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 10/15/2021

WWE’s Friday Night Smackdown was at the Toyota Arena in Ontario on October 15. Click for full results from the show, dark matches, and Tribute to the Troops.

WWE
Friday Night Smackdown
October 15, 2021
Toyota Arena
Ontario, CA

Dark Matches

Keith Lee over Gino Rivera.

Xia Li over Aliyah.

Friday Night Smackdown

King of the Ring semifinal: Finn Balor over Sami Zayn.

Sonya Deville & Shayna Baszler over Naomi.

Queen’s Crown Tournament semifinals: Zelina Vega over Carmella.

The Usos defeated The Street Profits to retain the Smackdown Tag Team titles.

Sasha Banks over Becky Lynch in a non-title match.

Tribute to the Troops

Big E over Dolph Ziggler.

Bianca Belair over Liv Morgan.

Roman Reigns over Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the WWE Universal Title.

1 Comment on "WWE Friday Night Smackdown – 15 October 2021 – Results"

  1. Marci | 10/16/2021 at 8:46 PM | Reply

    So glad that The Boss, Sasha Banks beat trash talking Becky Lynch, the so-called Man.

