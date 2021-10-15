WWE Friday Night Smackdown – 15 October 2021 – Results

WWE’s Friday Night Smackdown was at the Toyota Arena in Ontario on October 15. Click for full results from the show, dark matches, and Tribute to the Troops.
Dark Matches
Keith Lee over Gino Rivera.
Xia Li over Aliyah.
King of the Ring semifinal: Finn Balor over Sami Zayn.
Sonya Deville & Shayna Baszler over Naomi.
Queen’s Crown Tournament semifinals: Zelina Vega over Carmella.
The Usos defeated The Street Profits to retain the Smackdown Tag Team titles.
Sasha Banks over Becky Lynch in a non-title match.
Tribute to the Troops
Big E over Dolph Ziggler.
Bianca Belair over Liv Morgan.
Roman Reigns over Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the WWE Universal Title.
