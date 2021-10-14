Defy – 14 October 2021 – Results

Defy made its Southern California debut on October 14 in Los Angeles with Hell Bent. The main event saw Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl and Ricky Gibson) defeat West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson and Royce Issacs) to retain the Defy Tag Team Championship. Click for full results.

Defy

Hell Bent

October 14, 2021

Lodge Room

Highland Park, CA

Christopher Daniels over Daniel Garcia.

Super Panda over Adriel Noctis and Jordan Oasis.

Viva Van over Sandra Moone.

Eddie Kingston over Rocky Romero.

La Rebellion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) over Titus Alexander & Matt Vandagriff.

Kevin Blackwood over Yuya Uemura.

Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) over West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Issacs) to retain the Defy Tag Team Championship.

