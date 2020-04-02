PROGRESS, PCW Ultra, and DEFY announce Spirit of Independents Tour for summer

PROGRESS, the British based professional wrestling company, has announced they will be teaming up Southern California’s PCW Ultra and the Pacific Northwest’s DEFY for a four-night tour of the United States West Coast this summer. The tour, called Spirit of the Independents, will start in Wilmington, CA and feature events in Seattle, WA, and Portland, OR as well.

The tour will start on July 30, 2020, at the ILWU Memorial Hall in Wilmington, CA, PCW Ultra’s home. It will then move to Seattle’s Washington Hall for two nights on July 31 and August 1. The final night of the tour will be held at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland on August 2.

Tickets will go on sale for all four nights on April 10, 2020, at 10:00 am PDT. The Seattle shows will be available as a combo ticket as well. Fans who purchase tickets to all four events will receive a limited edition t-shirt.

No lineup has been announced but the event flyer does feature PROGRESS Unified World Champion Cara Noir, PCW Ultra Champion Hammerstone, and DEFY World Champion Randy Meyers.

This will be the first time PROGRESS has been in Southern California. They have worked with DEFY and PCW Ultra previously, at the second Wrestle Summit in Seattle, WA last year. DEFY took part in the first Wrestle Summit in Wilmington, CA and the DEFY World and Tag Team Championships have been defended on PCW Ultra events on several occasions.

In addition to announcing the events, several social media accounts have been created to promote the tour.

The social media handles for the events are @Indie__Spirit on Twitter and Instagram and @SpiritOfIndependents on Facebook.