PCW Ultra “Tuff Luck” – 16 March 2018 – Results

PCW Ultra

Tuff Luck

March 16, 2018

ILWU Memorial Hall

Wilmington, CA

Hammerstone over Brody King via Nighmare Pendulum. [10’39]

Eli Everfly over Chris Bey via avalanche underhook Canadian Destroyer. [7’05]

Flip Gordon over Garza Jr. via Star Spangled Stunner. [10’12]

Kikutaro over Swoggle via GTS. [8’28]

Shane Strickland over Douglas James and Jordan Devlin to win the PCW Ultra Light Heavyweight title via Storm Cradle Driver. [12’40]

Warbeast (Josef & Fatu) over Damian 666 & Bestia 666 via ref stoppage to retain the PCW Ultra Tag Team titles. [8’48]

Penta el Zero M over Rob Van Dam via Penta Driver to retain the PCW Ultra Heavyweight title. [11’45]