MPW – 16 March 2018 – Quick Results

Ray Rosas defeated Dr. Phil Goode to retain the MPW Heavyweight title in the main event of MPW’s March 16 show in Moorpark. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

March 16, 2018

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Moorpark, CA

Daniel Moon over Keegan Brettle.

Andrew Evrist over Frankie Frank.

Auntie Hydie over Jasmin.

Malkor over Mikey O’Shea.

Master Flame over Malkor & Jimi Mayhem in a handicap match.

Danny Divine over Darwin Finch to retain the MPW National title.

Ray Rosas over Dr. Phil Goode to retain the MPW Heavyweight title.