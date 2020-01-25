MPW – 24 January 2020 – Results

Miggy Rose defeated Diego Valens to win the MPW Championship in the main event of MPW’s January 24 event in Chatsworth, CA. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

January 24, 2020

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Chatsworth, CA

Chuck Mercer over Danny Divine to go 1-0 in Best Of 5.

Miggy Rose & Jax Cannon over Team 200.

Brendan Divine over Robin Shaw via DQ.

Hydie over Tony Defozio.

Diego Valens over Ray Rosas to retain MPW Championship.

Miggy Rose over Diego Valens to win the MPW Championship.