GCW Just Being Honest – 24 January 2020 – Results

Game Changer Wrestling
Just Being Honest
January 24, 2020
Ukrainian Cultural Center
Los Angles, CA
AJ Gray over Chris Bey.
Jimmy Lloyd over Joey Ryan.
Blake Christian over Arez.
Chris Dickinson over David Starr.
Gringo Loco over Slice Boogie, Eli Everfly, Matt Vandagriff, Adrian Quest, and Starboy Charlie.
Tony Deppen over Mance Warner.
Ricky Shane Page over EFFY in a non-title match.
Nick Gage over Matthew Justice.
