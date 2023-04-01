GCW presents Emo Fight – 31 March 2023 – Results

The Moonlight Express (Speedball Mike Bailey and MAO) defeated Wasted Youth (Marcus Mathers and Dyln McKay) and Los Mazisos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) in a three-way tag match for the main event of GCW’s Emo Fight on March 31 in Los Angeles. Click for full results.

Game Changer Wrestling
Emo Fight
March 31, 2023
Ukrainian Cultural Center
Los Angeles, CA

Scramble Match
Matt Vandagriff def. Jimmy Lloyd, Starboy Charlie, Sonico, B-Boy and Sawyer Wreck

Janai Kai def. Sandra Moone and Brooke Havok

Jimmy Jacobs def. Kevin Blackwood

The Moonlight Express (Speedball Mike Bailey and MAO) def. Wasted Youth (Marcus Mathers and Dyln McKay) and Los Mazisos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo)

