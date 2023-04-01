Prestige – 31 March 2023 – Results

The Time Splitters (Alex Shelley & KUSHIDA) & Ultimo Dragon defeated Team Filthy (Jorel Nelson, Royce Isaacs & Tom Lawlor) in the main event of the March 31 Prestige event in Los Angeles. Click for full results from the event.

Prestige

Nervous Breakdown

March 31, 2023

Globe Theater

Los Angeles, CA

C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) & Sonico over Clark Connors, Kevin Knight & Yuya Uemura. (10:54)

Calvin Tankman over Vinnie Massaro. (8:16)

Titus Alexander over Michael Oku to retain the West Coast Pro Heavyweight Championship. (17:14)

Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) over Adam Brooks & Warhorse. (11:55)

Taya Valkyrie over Miyu Yamashita. (7:34)

Timothy Thatcher over Robert Martyr. (15:37)

Kevin Blackwood over Shigehiro Irie. (12:03)

Aja Kong over Masha Slamovich. (8:55)

Time Splitters (Alex Shelley & KUSHIDA) & Ultimo Dragon over Team Filthy (Jorel Nelson, Royce Isaacs & Tom Lawlor). (19:43)