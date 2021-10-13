Prestige Wrestling coming to Southern California in 2022

The Pacific Northwest’s Prestige Wrestling is joining the ever-growing list of pro-wrestling promotions based outside of Southern California to hold an event in the greater Los Angeles area. The promotion announced today that they will be running an event at the Glasshouse in Pomona on February 27, 2022.

The event, titled Rise Above, follows the promotion’s announcement of a February 25, 2022 show in Las Vegas, NV, made earlier this week. The event at the Glasshouse along with the Las Vegas event, will be the promotion’s first two events outside of the Pacific Northwest.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Monday, November 1 at 10:00 AM, with VIP ticket info to be announced soon.

While the promotion announced they would begin announcing talent for the event next week, wrestlers tagged in their announcement tweet included Davey Richards, Midnight Heat, Nick Wayne, Sonico, and Delilah Doom. Tom Lawlor is the promotion’s current champion.

Prestige Wrestling has been on hiatus since 2019 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic but recently announced they would be returning in 2022 and that they signed a multi-date deal with Malakai Black. Their first post-pandemic event will be held on February 20, 2022, in Portland, OR.

The Glasshouse in Pomona has a long history of holding independent pro-wrestling events, dating back to 2004 with Battle-Ground Pro Wrestling. Prestige will become the sixth different promotion to have held a pro-wrestling event at the venue.