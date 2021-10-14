GCW announces LA Fights, a SoCal based companion promotion

Today, GCW announced they are launching a new Southern California based companion promotion, called LA Fights, that will hold its debut event on November 28 in Los Angeles.

The promotion will be run similar to GCW’s Jersey Championship Wrestling brand on the East Coast and feature primarily West Coast based wrestlers.

The debut LA Fights event will also be streamed on the GCW YouTube channel.

Here is the full release from GCW promoter Brett Lauderdale:

Game Changer Wrestling is proud to announce the launch of “LA Fights”, a California based promotion intended to serve as a companion to GCW on the West Coast. Similar to GCW’s Jersey Championship Wrestling brand on the East Coast, LA Fights will provide an additional showcase for both the West Coast’s rising stars and SoCal Legends to compete on the GCW Platform. “Los Angeles has become a second home for GCW,” said Promoter Brett Lauderdale. “When we returned to LA in August, we were welcomed with open arms. It felt great to be back and it felt like there was an opportunity to do so much more.” GCW has sold out all 3 of its events in Los Angeles since returning to LA after a pandemic hiatus, including their upcoming show on October 23rd at the Ukrainian Cultural Center on Melrose. LA Fights will launch on Sunday, November 28th at 3PM at Don Quixote on Olympic Blvd. The event will stream LIVE and FREE for everyone on the GCW Youtube Page. “There is so much talent on the West Coast that is on the verge of a break through,” said Lauderdale. “I hope that we can help provide that platform, and expand our relationship with the fans of California at the same time. I’m excited to get started!” Follow LA Fights on Social Media for additional information: Twitter: @LAFights21

IG: @_LAFights_

Tickets for the LA Fights debut event are on sale now at lafights.eventbrite.com.

GCW’s next Southern California based events take place on October 22 and 23 at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles. Tickets for the October 23 event have already sold out.

