Raise the Bar – 14 October 2021 – Results

Raise the Bar held its debut show at the Glasshouse in Pomona on October 14. The main event saw AJ Gray defeat WATTS. Click for full results.

Raise the Bar

October 14, 2021

The Glasshouse

Pomona, CA

Adrian Quest over Lee Moriarty.

Fidel Bravo over Andy Brown, Jordan Clearwater, and Danny Divine.

Delilah Doom over Ruby Raze.

Keita Murray over Gentleman Jervis.

PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas) over RockNES Monsters (Yuma & BHK) and Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido & Che Cabrera).

AJ Gray over WATTS.