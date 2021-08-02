Raise The Bar Wrestling announces debut event for October

A new promotion in Southern California, Raise The Bar Wrestling, has announced the details and lineup for its inaugural event in October. The event will be held at the Glasshouse in Pomona and feature the first-time matchups of Lee Moriarty, who made his PWG debut yesterday, taking on Adrian Quest and WATTS facing AJ Gray.

The event will occur on Thursday, October 14, 2021, and will be an all-ages, standing room only show.

SoCalUncensored.com has confirmed that despite the similarities in the name to the defunct Bar Wrestling, neither Joey Ryan nor any of his financiers/co-promoters are involved in this promotion.

The promotion released the following statement today:

“2020 sparked the beginning of important changes being made across the wrestling industry. Unfortunately also during that time, many promotions were forced to close, leaving extremely talented and, more importantly, good-hearted people without a place to share their gifts with the world,” says RTB producer & head writer Andrew Pulido. “With Raise The Bar, we intend to not only fill that void, but do things better on both sides of the curtain. We aren’t reinventing the wheel by any means. This will be pro wrestling as you know and love it, but with a focus on taking better care of both performers and fans. We intend to raise the bar.” “We want to change the standard of how talent and fans are treated in the area, not only by providing unique and beneficial opportunities for talent to grow or giving fans fresh and exciting content, but by ensuring those same talents and fans feel safe, feel heard, and feel accepted,” Pulido adds. “We are building a like-minded roster that will have ZERO tolerance for ignorance or inappropriate behavior, whether in the audience or backstage. Our scene needs to be better, and I’m confident the people involved in this can help make that change.” “I’m excited to bring a new monthly event to the Los Angeles area that will showcase the best homegrown talent along with stars of professional wrestling’s future, present, and past from all over the world,” says RTB producer Jonathan King. “Everyone involved behind the scenes of RTB is 100% dedicated to putting on memory making events while keeping the show fun, safe, and inclusive to all.” “With the talent and crew assembled for this kickoff event, we’re all very excited to Raise the Bar of professional wrestling in Los Angeles,” says RTB producer Michael Coughlin. “Our moniker isn’t just a name, it’s a goal. We want to raise the bar for talents, for fans, for the entire pro wrestling scene in California and beyond.” In addition to Raise The Bar’s in-house production team, the company has aligned with 33 & West, a boutique talent booking agency working in the music, live event, comedy, film, and television industries. “For as long as I can remember, I have been a fan of professional wrestling,” adds Matt Pike of 33 & West. “The opportunity to work with and be a part of Raise the Bar is something I couldn’t be more excited about. I’m looking forward to taking this product around Southern California and beyond!”

Here is the full lineup for the debut event:

WATTS vs. AJ Gray

Adrian Quest vs. Lee Moriarty

Jervis Cottonbelly Vs. Keita Murray

ROCKNES MONSTERS vs. Wolf Zaddies

Delilah Doom vs. CeCe Chanel

“Goldenboy” Jordan Clearwater vs. Ray Rosas vs. Fidel Bravo vs. Danny Divine

Tickets are $25 in advance and $40 on the day of the show and are available now at RaiseTheBarWrestling.com. Bell time is scheduled for 8:00 pm.