RJN Productions – 31 July 2021 – Results

Vito Fratelli defeated Mariachi Loco to retain the RJN Productions Heavyweight Championship in the main event of RJN’s July 31 event in Los Angeles. Click for full results.

RJN Productions

July 31, 2021

Florence Arena

Los Angeles, CA

Peter Classic over Aguila Azteca.

Vintage Dragon over Ricky G33, Jack Cartwheel and Biagio Crescenzo.

Faviano over Power Baby.

Drew Masters over Manny Mars.

Eli Everfly over Jai Vidal to become NEW RJN Productions Cruiserweight Champion.

Candygirl over Mighty Mayra.

Vito Fratelli w/ Donovan Troi over Mariachi Loco w/ Enoch the Enlightened to retain the RJN Productions Heavyweight Championship.