PWG Mystery Vortex 7 – 01 August 2021 – Results

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

Mystery Vortex 7

August 1, 2021

Globe Theater

Los Angeles, CA

Tony Deppen over Jack Cartwheel [11’30]

Brody King over JD Drake via lariat. [12’22]

Demonic Flamita over Arez via Phoenix Splash. [15’40]

Jonathan Gresham over Lee Moriarty via punch. [23’34]

Aramis & Rey Horus over Trey Miguel & Myron Reed. [11’15]

Orange Cassidy over Evil Uno. [11’03]

Bandido over Black Taurus to retain the PWG World Championship. [16’25]

Post match #PWG #MysteryVortex7 Demonic Flamita attacks @bandidowrestler, Taurus joins in. Lights go out and its Super Dragon! pic.twitter.com/jgBzOVISXM — SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) August 2, 2021

