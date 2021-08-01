PWG Mystery Vortex 7 – 01 August 2021 – Results

Bandido defeated Black Taurus to retain the Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship on the main event of PWG’s Mystery Vortex 7 in Los Angeles. Click for full results.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla
Mystery Vortex 7
August 1, 2021
Globe Theater
Los Angeles, CA

Tony Deppen over Jack Cartwheel [11’30]

Brody King over JD Drake via lariat. [12’22]

Demonic Flamita over Arez via Phoenix Splash. [15’40]

Jonathan Gresham over Lee Moriarty via punch. [23’34]

Aramis & Rey Horus over Trey Miguel & Myron Reed. [11’15]

Orange Cassidy over Evil Uno. [11’03]

Bandido over Black Taurus to retain the PWG World Championship. [16’25]

