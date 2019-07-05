Mick Moretti announced as fifth entrant in PWG’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced Australia’s Mick Moretti as the fifth entrant in the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles.

Mick Moretti is the current PWL Australian and PWA Tag-Team Champion (with Jack Bonza). He is also a former PWA Heavyweight Champion. This past February he won PWA’s Colosseum Tournament.

Moretti has made several prior appearances in Southern California, most recently for Bar Wrestling where he teamed with Tyler Bateman in a loss to PPRay.

While the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles will be Moretti’s in-ring debut for PWG, it will not be his first time working for PWG. At several past Battle of Los Angeles tournaments, Moretti flew himself to Los Angeles and volunteered to work on the ring crew for PWG.

A-Kid, Jonathan Gresham, Artemis Spencer, and Darby Allin were the first four entrants announced for the tournament.

The 2019 Battle of Los Angeles will be taking place on September 19, 20, and 22 at the Globe Theater in Downtown Los Angeles. There will be no event on September 21 as the venue had another event already booked that night. There were no weekends with three consecutive nights available at The Globe until December.

This year’s BOLA will be the fifteenth edition of the tournament and second straight to be at The Globe Theater. BOLA was first held in 2005. Previous winners of the tournament include Cima, Kenny Omega, Joey Ryan, El Generico, Adam Cole, and Jeff Cobb. Ricochet is the only two-time winner of the tournament to date.

Currently, the Battle of Los Angeles is a single-elimination twenty-four wrestler tournament. There will be six first-round matches on each of the first two nights of the tournament, with the second round through finals on night three. The finals will be a three-way elimination match; with the winner of the tournament earning a match for the PWG World Championship (provided the reigning champion does not win the tournament).

PWG has been announcing on entrant per day leading up to their sixteenth anniversary event, Sixteen, on July 26. First-round matches and the on-sale date for tickets will be announced at a later time.