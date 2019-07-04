Lucha Underground character inspires song by metal band Killswitch Engage

Former Lucha Underground Champion Martin Casaus, known as Marty The Moth Martinez on the show, is now the inspiration for the lyrics in a metalcore song. Killswitch Engage’s new single, Unleashed, draws inspiration from Casaus’ manic Lucha Underground character.

The song was originally supposed to be the entrance music for Marty The Moth Martinez during his championship reign during Lucha Underground season four. Casaus recorded a voiceover for the version that was to be used on the show with Adam Dutkiewicz from Killswitch Engage. It isn’t clear why the show never used the song.

This wasn’t Killswitch Engage’s first foray into the world of wrestling. They lent CM Punk their song This Fire Burns for use in WWE back in 2006.

Unleashed will be the first song on Killswitch Engage’s new album, Atonement, which will be released on August 16th, 2019 on Metal Blade Records.

Martin Casaus had this to say:

“It’s really the biggest compliment I’ve received in my career! I’ve been listening to Killswitch Engage for many years and they are my favorite band, and songs like “Strength Of Mind” always spoke to me because it reminds me of how powerful your brain is.. and in wrestling, it’s always about the next idea or innovation or tweak! It’s really a trip to think about your favorite band watching your work and being inspired to create their art based on it… I’m so glad “Unleashed” is finally out, and getting a great response, and I hope someday the version with me doing the intro is released in some form.”

“The inner passion and rage of the Marty The Moth character was well demonstrated on Lucha Underground, but it truly takes the character to another level to hear it interpreted by these creative geniuses in Killswitch Engage.”

Atonement will be Killswitch Engage’s eighth studio album. It is their first album since 2016. The band has been nominated for two Grammys and has sold over four-million albums in the United States.