Darby Allin announced as fourth entrant in PWG’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced Darby Allin as the fourth entrant in the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles. This will be his second Battle of Los Angeles.

Darby Allin made his PWG debut at the 2018 Battle of Los Angeles, losing in the first round to eventual champion Jeff Cobb. Since then he has made three additional appearances in PWG, most recently defeating Joey Janela in a Guerrilla Warfare match at Mystery Vortex VI on May 10, 2019. He is also scheduled to face MJF at PWG’s Sixteen on July 26.

Allin is currently signed to AEW. He made his in-ring debut for AEW at the promotion’s FyterFest event last month, where he wrestled Cody Rhodes to a draw.

Artemis Spencer, Jonathan Gresham, and A-Kid were the first three entrants announced for this year’s BOLA.

PWG’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles tournament will be the fifteenth edition of the tournament. The first tournament was held in 2005 and was won by Chris Bosh. Previous winners of the tournament include Cima, Kenny Omega, Joey Ryan, El Generico, Adam Cole, and Jeff Cobb. Ricochet is the only two-time winner of the tournament.

The current setup for the Battle of Los Angeles is a single-elimination twenty-four wrestler tournament. The first two nights of the tournament will each feature six first-round matches. The third night will feature the tournament’s second round through finals. The finals are a three-way elimination match, with the winner of the tournament earning a match for the PWG World Championship (provided the reigning champion does not win the tournament).

This year’s BOLA will be taking place on September 19, 20, and 22 at the Globe Theater in Downtown Los Angeles. The promotion was unable to run on September 21 due to the venue having another event already booked. Night one of BOLA will be the first Thursday event in PWG history.

The remainder of the entrants for this year’s Battle of Los Angeles will be announced by Pro Wrestling Guerrilla over the next few weeks. First-round matches and the on-sale date for tickets will be announced at a later time.

Sixteen, PWG’s sixteenth-anniversary show, is the promotion’s next event and will be taking place on July 26 at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles. The main event will see LAX challenge the Rascalz for their PWG Tag-Team Championship in the first ladder match in PWG in nearly six years.