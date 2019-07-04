Warbeat’s open challenge answered, PCW Ultra announces matches for No Quarter

Warbeast’s open challenge has been answered and PCW Ultra has announced its complete lineup of matches for No Quarter on August 9 in Wilmington, CA.

Warbeast (Jacob Fatu and Josef Samael) have held the PCW Ultra Tag-Team Championship for nearly 900 days and are approaching 100 days as Defy Tag-Team Champions. In their time in PCW Ultra, neither Fatu nor Josef Samael has been defeated, individually or as a team. Since they have defeated all challengers in the promotion, they issued an open challenge for No Quarter. Yesterday, Homicide and Eddie Kingston accepted the challenge.

The match between the two teams is being billed as a non-sanctioned match, with PCW Ultra stating they assume no responsibility. Neither the PCW Ultra nor the Defy Tag-Team Championships will be on the line.

Homicide has appeared once before in PCW Ultra, unsuccessfully challenging Penta El Zero M for the PCW Ultra Championship in May 2018. Prior to that, he last wrestled in California as a member of the TNA roster in 2009. Eddie Kingston has also made one prior appearance in PCW Ultra, losing to Brody King in September 2018. His previous PCW Ultra appearance was his first match in California since he appeared for PWG in 2008.

No Quarter will also see four championship matches. Mil Muertes will be defending the PCW Ultra Championship against Dan Maff, Tessa Blanchard will defend the PCW Ultra Women’s Championship against Sumie Sakai, TJ Perkins will take on Jake Atlas for the PCW Ultralight Championship, and Artemis Spencer will defend the Defy Championship (provided he is still champion on August 9) against Matt Sydal.

Rounding out the card for No Quarter will be Daga versus Puma King and a triple-threat between Douglas James, Schaff, and Brian Pillman Jr.

Here is the complete card for PCW Ultra’s No Quarter:

Warbeast vs. Homicide & Eddie Kingston in an unsanctioned match

Mil Muertes (c) vs. Dan Maff for the PCW Ultra Championship

Jake Atlas (c) vs. TJ Perkins for the PCW Ultralight Championship

Tessa Blanchard (c) vs. Sumie Sakai for the PCW Ultra Women’s Championship

Artemis Spencer (c) vs. Matt Sydal for the Defy Championship

Daga vs. Puma King

Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Schaff vs. Douglas James

In addition to the announced matches, Barbie Blank (Kelly Kelly in WWE) will be taking part in the promotion’s pre-show meet and greet.

No Quarter will be taking place at the ILWU Memorial Hall in Wilmington, CA. Bell time is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. with a meet and greet available from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and range from $30.00 to $100.00.