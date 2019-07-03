PWG announces Artemis Spencer as the third entrant in the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles

Artemis Spencer has been announced as the third entrant in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles.

Wrestling out of British Columbia, Canada, Spencer is the current Defy and ECCW champion. This will be his first appearance in PWG. He has previously made three appearances in Southern California, twice for QPW and once for PCW Ultra. He is also scheduled to wrestle at PCW Ultra’s No Quarter on August 9 in Wilmington.

This past May, Spencer competed in Progress Wrestling’s Super Strong Style 16 tournament in London, England. In that tournament he was defeated in the first round by eventual champion David Starr.

Spencer joins Jonathan Gresham and Spain’s A-Kid as the first three participants announced for the tournament.

PWG’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles tournament will be taking place on September 19, 20, and 22 at the Globe Theater in Downtown Los Angeles. The promotion was unable to run on September 21 due to the venue having another event already booked. September 19 will be the first Thursday event in PWG history.

BOLA is a single-elimination twenty-four wrestler tournament. The first two nights of the tournament will each feature six first-round matches. The third night will feature the tournament’s second round, semi-finals, and a three-way elimination match finals. The winner of the tournament is given a match for the PWG World Championship (provided the reigning champion doesn’t win the tournament).

Jeff Cobb won last year’s BOLA and then capitalized on his championship match opportunity by defeating WALTER for the PWG World Championship. The 2019 edition will be the fifteenth Battle of Los Angeles and the second to take place at the Globe Theater.

The remainder of the entrants for this year’s Battle of Los Angeles will be announced by Pro Wrestling Guerrilla over the next few weeks. First-round matches and the on-sale date for tickets will be announced at a later time.

PWG’s next event is on July 26 and it is their sixteenth-anniversary show, titled Sixteen. The event will be taking place at the Globe Theater. LAX will challenge the Rascalz for their PWG Tag-Team Championship in the first ladder match in PWG in nearly six years.