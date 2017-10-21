PWG “All Star Weekend 13” night 2 – 21 October 2017 – Quick Results

Ricochet defeated Chuck Taylor to win the PWG World Championship in the main event of night 2 PWG’s All Star Weekend 13. Click for full results.
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla
All Star Weekend 13 – Night 2
October 21, 2017
American Legion #308
Reseda, CA
Jonah Rock over Adam Brooks [10’43]
The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) over Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Haskins by submission [17’44]
Marty Scurll over Joey Janela by submission [14’12]
WALTER over Zack Sabre Jr by submission [20’04]
Trent? over Matt Sydal and Rey Horus [16’59]
Ricochet over Chuck Taylor to win the PWG World Championship [31’00]
No comments yet.