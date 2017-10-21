JIMMY JACOBS is Coming to RISE 6 – BRUTALITY, But Why???

This is an announcement few likely expected, even most within RISE. We can now confirm Jimmy Jacobs will be on hand for RISE 6 – BRUTALITY Friday, December 1 in South Gate, CA!

But the question remains, why is Jimmy Jacobs coming to RISE? Jimmy is among the more versatile assets that could be used in any wrestling company, but what is his business here? Will it be to lend his renown, outside-the-box mind to creating the show? Will he be there to further assist in the development of those in our Seminar? And with a history like Jimmy Jacobs has in the ring, one cannot help but wonder his motivations for joining us in an event named BRUTALITY.

“As of right now, the only two people who know what is in store are Jimmy and me. We go back a long, long way, and I’ve seen first hand just how much value Jimmy adds in any role he’s ever played in a wrestling event. Not many people know it, but Jimmy Jacobs was at RISE 1 – IGNITE, watching the entire show bell to bell. We talked a lot that night about the future. I consider it an amazing stroke of luck that Jimmy Jacobs is now formally able to be a public part of what we do, being an integral part of that future,” said RISE Executive Producer, Kevin Harvey.

As if things weren’t already wild and crazy enough, fans in Southern California can now add the intrigue of “The Zombie Princess” to RISE 6 – BRUTALITY.

Jimmy will also be part of our VIP Meet and Greet with WWE Hall of Famer Madusa, aka Alundra Blayze, Bull Nakano, Toni Storm and all the talent of RISE including our Prospective Talent Pool from the RISE 6 World Class Development Seminar.

Get your tickets and your VIP passes today at pipeline.ecwid.com!