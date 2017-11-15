Storm Vs. Martinez: World of STARDOM Title on the Line at RISE 6 – BRUTALITY!

The stakes have been raised in what was already a very high profile match for RISE 6 – BRUTALITY December 1 in South Gate, CA. We have confirmed with officials with STARDOM that “The Latina Sensation” Mercedes Martinez takes on World of STARDOM Champion and SWA Champion Toni Storm and the World of STARDOM Championship is on the line!

We told you we were starting off year two with a BANG, right?!

Martinez.

Storm.

World of STARDOM Championship at RISE 6!

There’s only one way to see it LIVE, join us in South Gate, CA Friday, December 1! Tickets: pipeline.ecwid.com.